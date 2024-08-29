Lincoln's Home Season Finale Start Time Moved up to 6:05
August 29, 2024 - American Association (AA)
Lincoln Saltdogs News Release
LINCOLN, NE - The Saltdogs and the Cleburne Railroaders game three start time has been moved up to 6:05 p.m. due to inclement weather expected in the area this evening. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. with the new start time.
Check out the Lincoln Saltdogs Statistics
• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...
American Association Stories from August 29, 2024
- 'Hounds Secure Series with Another 1 Run Nail-Biter - Lake Country DockHounds
- Lincoln's Home Season Finale Start Time Moved up to 6:05 - Lincoln Saltdogs
- Regular Season Final Weekend: Ten Things to Know in the American Association this Week - AA
- Goldeyes Sweep RailCats, Win Fifth Straight - Winnipeg Goldeyes
- Explorers Overcome Slow Start - Sioux City Explorers
- Goddard, Homers Guide Monarchs to Doubleheader Split - Kansas City Monarchs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.