Lincoln Saltdogs

Lincoln's Home Season Finale Start Time Moved up to 6:05

August 29, 2024 - American Association (AA)
Lincoln Saltdogs News Release


LINCOLN, NE - The Saltdogs and the Cleburne Railroaders game three start time has been moved up to 6:05 p.m. due to inclement weather expected in the area this evening. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. with the new start time.
