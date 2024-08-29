Goldeyes Sweep RailCats, Win Fifth Straight

August 29, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release









Evan Alexander at bat for the Winnipeg Goldeyes

(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Dave Mahussier) Evan Alexander at bat for the Winnipeg Goldeyes(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Dave Mahussier)

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (54-41) completed the sweep of their three-game set over the Gary SouthShore RailCats, defeating them 8-4 at Blue Cross Park on Wednesday evening.

Riding a three-run fourth inning, the Goldeyes' victory over the RailCats (30-66) was their fifth in a row to maintain their lead atop the American Association West Division.

It was not an ideal start for the home squad, falling behind just two batters into the game. RailCats' second baseman Gio Díaz slapped a single to left field to score leadoff man Howard Rodríguez to open up a 1-0 lead.

The Goldeyes tied the game in the first after an Evan Alexander single scored Rob Emery from third.

They jumped ahead 2-1 in the next inning as a Ramón Bramasco sacrifice fly to centre field scored Jake McMurray.

Continuing the back-and-forth nature of the first few innings, Gary SouthShore bounced back and added two of their own in the third to make it 3-2.

The game shifted in the Goldeyes favour after that, as two multi-run innings in the third and fourth helped them to build a sizable lead.

In the third, a McMurray two-run triple cleared the bases and made it 4-3, scoring Alexander and Dayson Croes on a ball that ended up in the visitor's bullpen down the right field line.

The next inning, Winnipeg brought three more around to open up a four-run gap. After loading the bases, Croes delivered a bases-clearing double that scored Bramasco, Emery, and Miles Simington to make it 7-3.

Another Goldeyes' run came across in the seventh inning, as Alexander came in on a wild pitch to make it 8-3. Alexander had his best game since joining Winnipeg on August 25 after being claimed off waivers from the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks. He finished a home run shy of the cycle with an RBI.

The RailCats added a run in the eighth inning, but could not get any closer as the Goldeyes finished them off in the ninth to complete the sweep.

Travis Seabrooke (W, 8-3) started and picked up the win. The big lefty went 5.2 innings, allowing three runs on seven hits while striking out nine.

Destin Dotson (L, 0-1) was tagged with the loss after giving up two runs on three hits over just two thirds of an inning.

The Goldeyes open the final series of the 2024 regular season as the Lincoln Saltdogs come to town for a four-game set beginning Friday at 7:00 p.m. CDT at Blue Cross Park. One lucky fan will win a trip to Jamaica, and be sure to stick around for our final spectacular fireworks show of the season.

Winnipeg is expected to send Mitchell Lambson (1-0, 6.11 ERA) to the mound. Lincoln has not announced their starter for the opener.

Trevor Curl will have the pregame show on CJNU 93.7 FM and cjnu.ca at 6:30 p.m. The game will also be broadcast in French on L'Univers de L'Info with Yanick LaRoche handling the play-by-play. The video stream of all games is available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

For information about Individual Game Tickets, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com. Fans are asked to monitor the Goldeyes' social media accounts in the coming days for details regarding playoff tickets.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.