Clanin Drives in Three as Birds Down X's

August 29, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Canaries rallied to defeat Sioux City 7-6 on Thursday behind a three RBI effort from Hunter Clanin.

Sioux City scored three times in the first inning but the Birds answered with three runs in the second. Jabari Henry drove in Josh Rehwaldt with a sacrifice fly, Errny Ordonez homered and Mike Hart added an RBI single.

The Explorers moved back in front in the top of the third with a two-run homerun, but the Canaries knotted things again in the fourth on sacrifice flies from Spencer Sarringar and Clanin.

Sioux City once again jumped in front with a run in the sixth inning but Clanin drove in two in the bottom half to give the Birds the lead for good.

Jose Cruz earned the win while Charlie Hasty tossed a scoreless ninth inning for his 18th save. The Canaries are now 53-42, the franchise's most wins in a single season since 2010. The Birds open their final series of the regular season Friday at 7:05pm vs Kansas City.

