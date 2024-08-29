'Hounds Secure Series with Another 1 Run Nail-Biter

Oconomowoc, Wisc. - The first ever postseason berth in Lake Country DockHounds history can be clinched Thursday night after two wins to open the seven-game home stand against the Kane County Cougars with 3-2 comeback win Wednesday.

A DockHounds win paired with a Milkmen loss put Lake Country five games clear of Milwaukee with four games to, meaning the Lake Country DockHounds would clinch a spot in Miles Wolff Cup Playoffs.

Two home runs in the top of the first inning set the DockHounds behind early, but a Blake Tiberi leadoff home run later followed by a Josh Altmann RBI-double immediately evened the game in the bottom half.

Matt Mullenbach then settled in, throwing four straight scoreless innings to complete his five-inning start.

"I told myself I needed to throw strikes with the way [Kane County's] offense can put up runs," Mullenbach said. "I couldn't get intimidated, and was able to throw up zeros."

As did the bullpen for Lake Country. JT Moeller got into some trouble with two outs, but struck out his final batter for a scoreless sixth inning. Braden Boisvert got the win as the next arm in relief, striking out all five batters he faced. Jose Lopez struck out his lone batter, and then Alan Carter K'd the side while recording his 10th save of the season, closing one-run games in back-to-back nights.

Blake Tiberi singled home Marek Chlup for the winning run in the seventh inning after Chlup stole his way into scoring position.

Lake Country has now won five consecutive series since dropping their only one of the second half, and can record their third sweep of the month Thursday with Brett Conine taking the ball.

Seats are still available for the 6:35 start with a potential playoff berth at stake.

