Cleburne Railroaders 2024 Division Champs

August 29, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Cleburne Railroaders News Release







The Cleburne Railroaders are the 2024 East Division Champions and lock in the number one seed for the playoffs.

The Railroaders didn't waste any more time to solidify their place in the American Association postseason with a little help from mother nature. With a 2-1 lead against Lincoln heading into the top of the eighth, the game was postponed for over 30 minutes due to a rain delay before both sides decided to finalize the game and give Cleburne the division-clinching win.

At 58 wins, not only is this the first division title for Cleburne, but they've now set a single season record for wins which was previously 57 back in 2019. The Railroaders can add on to the new win record with four games left in the regular season.

Manager Pete Incaviglia and staff will have the next few days to maneuver their pitching rotation and get ready for the first round of the playoffs where they get to choose their opponent in a best-of-3 series.

Stay tuned to our social media pages for game dates and times for the postseason and head over to Railroaderbaseball.com for tickets to the guaranteed home playoff game next week.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.