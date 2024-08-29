Goddard, Homers Guide Monarchs to Doubleheader Split

August 29, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs News Release







KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The Kansas City Monarchs delivered seven home runs and Jackson Goddard pitched a gem in an explosive doubleheader.

The Monarchs split their twin bill with the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks. The RedHawks won 7-6 in eight innings in game one. The Monarchs raked in game two to take a 10-0 victory.

"It feels good to get back in the win column," Goddard said. "The bats were on fire tonight."

Kansas City launched seven home runs in the two games. Abiatal Avelino, Isiah Gilliam and Jhailyn Ortiz all went deep in game one.

Ortiz, Moisés Gómez and Ross Adolph belted four more home runs for the Monarchs (43-52) in game two. Gómez delivered two home runs in the win for the third multi-home run game by a Monarch this season.

The doubleheader marked the ninth and tenth games this season the Monarchs have hit three or more home runs.

Fargo-Moorhead (52-43) crept past in game one courtesy of a Drew Ward game-winning single in the eighth inning.

GAME 1: 7-6, Fargo-Moorhead (8 innings)

Both teams brought their bats to the first game. The Monarchs and RedHawks traded blow for blow with six home runs in an extra-inning thriller.

The RedHawks added two more crucial extra-base hits to take a 5-1 lead in the fourth. Juan Fernandez connected on a solo home run in the first, Sam Dexter drilled a three-run home run in the fourth.

Kansas City leveled three home runs in two innings to flip the script.

Abiatal Avelino lifted a three-run home run into the Kansas City Kansas Community College bullpen to cut the RedHawk lead to 5-4.

Gilliam and Jhailyn Ortiz went back-to-back to give Kansas City its first lead in the fifth inning.

Gilliam destroyed a home run 418-feet to left-center field. Ortiz demolished a 427-foot moonshot to center field to give Kansas City a 6-5 lead in the fifth.

Fargo-Moorhead delivered a sixth home run of the game in the sixth inning. Michael Hallquist smoked a 400-foot solo shot to tie the game at 6.

Ward punched the go-ahead single into right field in the eighth inning. Kansas City left the tying run on second base.

GAME 2: 10-0, Kansas City

Gómez kept the power going in game two while Jackson Goddard dominated on the mound.

The Monarchs' left fielder demolished two home runs to guide the Monarchs to a split. His first home run carried 431 feet to right-center field, making it 1-0 Monarchs in the second inning.

That run would be all Kansas City needed to cruise to the win. Goddard fanned a season-high nine batters across seven shutout innings.

"This deep into the season, you know what you've got," Goddard said. "Get ahead, roll the dice from there."

Gómez sparked a five-run fourth inning with his second home run of the night. The Monarch left fielder drove a two-run blast to the Home Run Hill to make it 4-0.

Ross Adolph and Jhailyn Ortiz each added home runs to tack on to a brilliant Kansas City performance.

"When you know the bats are hot like that, you just know to attack the zone," Goddard said. "Do everything you can to get the bats back in there. It's a great feeling."

Ortiz became the first Monarch to hit a home run in three consecutive games this season. His three-run blast in the sixth inning made it 10-0.

UP NEXT

The Monarchs hold their regular-season home finale Thursday night at 6:35 p.m. Left-hander Matt Hall will start for Kansas City, tickets are available for just $5 for Fan Appreciation Week at tickets.monarchsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.