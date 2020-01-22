Lightning Reassign Huntington to Solar Bears

January 22, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that the Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned rookie forward Jimmy Huntington from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League to Orlando.

Huntington, 21, has tallied four points (1g-3a) and two penalty minutes in five games with the Solar Bears this season. He has added two assists and six penalty minutes in 22 games with Syracuse.

NEXT GAMES:

The Solar Bears return home to face the Jacksonville Icemen on Thursday, Jan. 23 for a Thirsty Thursday, presented by Coors Light - fans can take advantage of $5 domestic draft beers during the game.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 22, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.