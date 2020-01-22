Loewen Returns to Komet Lineup

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets announced Wednesday that forward Jermaine Loewen has been reassigned to Fort Wayne from the Chicago Wolves of the AHL. Also, the Vegas Golden Knights have reassigned forward Ben Jones from Chicago to Fort Wayne.

Loewen, 22, added three AHL games with Chicago since his call-up on Dec. 29 and has scored a goal, two points and 32 penalty minutes in 22 total games with the Wolves. The Mandeville, Jamaica native has scored three goals, four points and 19 penalty minutes in 14 games with Fort Wayne this season.

Jones, 20, made his pro debut this season with Chicago scoring two goals and five points in 22 AHL games. The Waterloo, Ontario native completed a four-year OHL stint with Niagara last season, leading the IceDogs with 41 goals and 102 points while posting a +32 in 68 games as captain. Jones was selected by Vegas in round 7 of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

The Komets are on break for the 2020 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Toyota, hosted by the Wichita Thunder tonight at 7:00 CT at Intrust Bank Arena.

The Komets will return to the ice for practice Thursday at 2pm at the Icehouse. The Komets return to action Friday at Indy at 7:35pm, starting a swing of seven straight road games before the next Fort Wayne home game on Saturday Feb. 8 against Tulsa.

The Komets will also skate back-to-back games at Toledo this weekend starting Saturday night at 7:15. Sunday the Komets will face the Walleye at 5:15pm at the Huntington Center (7,431), completing week 16.

The Komets then head for Florida for three games in the Sunshine state starting with a 7:30pm faceoff on Wednesday, Jan. 29 in Estero (near Fort Myers) at the Hertz Arena (7,186) against the Florida Everblades. The Komets skate at Jacksonville for back-to-back games Thursday, Jan. 30 and Friday, Jan. 31. Fort Wayne completes the seven-game road stretch Friday, Feb 7 at Kalamazoo before returning to Sweetwater Ice at the Memorial Coliseum to host Tulsa Saturday, Feb. 8.

Next Komet home game features Report Card Night-- The Komets will host another PHP Report Card Night Saturday, Feb. 8 when Tulsa visits. Students with an "A" or "A Equivalent" on their most recent report card earn a free ticket and a chance to win $1,000 for future education. Report cards or letters showing an "A" or equivalent can be taken to the Coliseum Ticket Office any time before the game.

Komet hockey on WOWO-- Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on WOWO AM 1190 and FM 107.5. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.

Get Komet Tickets-- Single game tickets are on sale at the Coliseum Ticket Office. Discounted group ticket packages are also available at the Komet office at 1010 Memorial Way in Fort Wayne. Also on sale are Flex Tickets which can be redeemed for tickets to any regular season game. For more information call 260-483-0011 or visit Komets.com.

