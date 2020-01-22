Adirondack Acquires Netminder Sean Romeo from Florida
January 22, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS, NY- The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced on Wednesday that they have acquired goaltender Sean Romeo from the Florida Everblades in exchange for future considerations.
Romeo has played in 11 games this season between the Cincinnati Cyclones and the Florida Everblades. Romeo appeared in 9 games with the Cyclones and recorded a 6-2-0-0 record, a 2.75 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage.
The Cary, NC native turned pro following spending two seasons at Ohio State University after two seasons at the University of Maine. The 6'1, 172-pound netminder was between the pipes for 37 games in his junior season (2017-18) and put up a 2.06 GAA and a .927 sv%, earning him a spot on the NCAA B1G Second All-Star Team.
Romeo is now the third Ohio State University alumnus to join the Thunder this season as he reunites with college teammates Tommy Parran and Freddy Gerard.
