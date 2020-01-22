Watson and Noel Reassigned to Indy

INDIANAPOLIS - The American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs announced Tuesday that forwards Spencer Watson and Nathan Noel have been reassigned to the ECHL's Indy Fuel.

Noel, 22, was recalled to the Rockford IceHogs on December 20, playing in eight games and earning a minus-1 rating. A fourth-round pick in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks (113th overall) Noel has played 24 games in a Fuel uniform this season, tallying four goals and eight assists. The 5-foot-11, 175-pound forward signed a three-year deal with the Blackhawks in 2017-18 after playing four years with the Saint John Sea Dogs in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL).

Watson, 23, signed a pro-tryout agreement with Rockford after he earned 20 goals and 19 assists in 33 games with the Fuel, as well as enjoying the franchise's longest point streak earning eight goals and 12 assists through 14 games. A seventh-round draft pick in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft (209th overall), Watson has skated in 23 AHL contests with the Ontario Reign and Rockford IceHogs, tallying two goals and three assists.

