ECHL Transactions - January 22

Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, January 22, 2020:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Idaho:

Jake Kupsky, G

Jacksonville:

Jake Hamilton, D

Kalamazoo:

Connor Schmidt, D

Reading:

Danny Tirone, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Greenville:

Add John Furgele, D added to active roster (traded from Maine)

Idaho:

Delete Matt Ustaski, F traded to Rapid City

Reading:

Add Felix Sandstrom, G assigned from Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia

