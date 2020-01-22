ECHL Transactions - January 22
January 22, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, January 22, 2020:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Idaho:
Jake Kupsky, G
Jacksonville:
Jake Hamilton, D
Kalamazoo:
Connor Schmidt, D
Reading:
Danny Tirone, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Greenville:
Add John Furgele, D added to active roster (traded from Maine)
Idaho:
Delete Matt Ustaski, F traded to Rapid City
Reading:
Add Felix Sandstrom, G assigned from Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia
