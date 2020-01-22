Goaltender Sandstrom Reassigned to Royals

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals announced Wednesday goaltender Felix SandstrÃ¶m has been reassigned to the Royals from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms by the Philadelphia Flyers. The 23-year-old was reassigned to Lehigh Valley on Jan. 15 and has not appeared in a game with the Phantoms this regular season. SandstrÃ¶m is 6-9-0-0 with Reading in 2019-20, posting two shutouts, a 3.78 goals against average and an .877 save percentage.

The 23-year-old native of GÃ¤vle, Sweden is 1-0-0-0 in his career with the Phantoms, stopping 40 shots (3 GA) Apr. 12, 2019 to defeat Providence.

SandstrÃ¶m stands 6-foot-2 and weighs 196 pounds. The Flyers selected SandstrÃ¶m in the 3rd round, 70th overall at the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. Prior his career in North America, SandstrÃ¶m played in the SHL from 2014-19. While with HV71 last season, SandstrÃ¶m generated a 10-8-0 record, 2.18 goals against average and .910 save percentage.

