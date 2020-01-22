'Blades Defenseman Logan Roe Wins MVP of ECHL All-Star Classic

January 22, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







Florida Everblades defenseman Logan Roe

(Florida Everblades, Credit: Kevin Bires Photography) Florida Everblades defenseman Logan Roe(Florida Everblades, Credit: Kevin Bires Photography)

ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades defenseman Logan Roe was named on Monday night the Most Valuable Player of the 2020 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic in Wichita, Kansas, after helping lead the Eastern Conference to the championship of the event.

ROE'S HIGHLIGHTS

Playing in his first career ECHL All-Star Classic, Roe led all players with seven points, scoring two goals and adding five assists in the span of five games, with each game consisting of one seven-minute period of three-on-three play.

A native of Fort Myers, Florida, Roe was appointed captain of the Eastern Conference squad prior to the event. The fifth-year pro also represented the Eastern Conference in the hardest shot contest in the skills competition, which took place between the games on Monday night.

Roe, who has a career-high 33 points (10g, 23a) for the Everblades this season, raced out to a strong start on Monday and potted a goal and two assists in the first game. He then notched three more points (1g, 2a) in the semifinals of the All-Star Classic's tournament segment - the semifinals followed three round-robin games for each team - to help get the Eastern Conference to the championship game. Roe and the Eastern Conference squad then earned the title with a 4-3 victory over the Western Conference in the final game of the night.

Images from this story



Florida Everblades defenseman Logan Roe

(Kevin Bires Photography)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 22, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.