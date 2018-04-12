LHV Game Notes

Coca-Cola Park will host its first game in 216 days (since Game 2 of the 2017 ILDS) when the IronPigs (2-3) return home for Game 1 of a four-game series against the Louisville Bats (3-3)... With a 2-0 shutout at Scranton/WB last night, the Pigs snapped a three-game skid and avoided being swept in a series for the first time this season. They finished 2-3 on the weather-shortened, five-game road trip... The Bats -- Cincinnati's top affiliate -- defeated Columbus, 8-2, last night to take the rubber-match of a three-game set at Louisville Slugger Field. They finished 3-3 on their first homestand of the season, having dropped the opening series to Toledo, 2-1... The Pigs are looking to snap a five-game losing streak in home openers* since a 3-0 win against Scranton/WB on April 5, 2012.

RHP Zach Eflin (1-0, 1.80) will start for LHV against RHP Jackson Stephens (0-0, 3.60).

Tonight features Opening Night T-Shirts, presented by Service Electric... First-pitch is at 7:05 p.m. (all gates open at 5 p.m.)

