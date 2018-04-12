Volstad Promoted to Chicago, Hasler Joins Charlotte

After the Chicago White Sox game yesterday, RHP Gregory Infante was optioned to Charlotte (Report TBD). Infante, 30, went 0-1 with a 16.62 ERA (4.1 IP) in six relief appearances. Today, RHP Chris Volstad had his contract purchased by the Chicago White Sox today becoming the second Knights player promoted to the White Sox already this season. Volstad, who was Charlotte's scheduled starter today, was 0-1 with a 9.64 ERA in one start (4/6 at Durham) for Charlotte this season. Additionally, RHP Drew Hasler has been promoted to the Knights from High-A Winston-Salem. RHP Chris Beck will start tonight's game for the Knights.

Earlier this season, RHP Bruce Rondon, who made his 2018 season debut with the Charlotte Knights on Thursday, April 5, had his contract purchased by the Chicago White Sox on April 8. Rondon became Charlotte's first player to earn a promotion this season. Last season, the Knights had a total of 22 players promoted to the White Sox.

