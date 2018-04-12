Bats Score First in Road Opener to IronPigs
April 12, 2018 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release
The Louisville Bats (3-4) dropped Thursday's series opener to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, 13-1. The IronPigs (3-3) tagged Bats pitching for 13 runs on 16 hits, including three home runs.
Right-hander Jackson Stephens (0-1, 9.00) was hit hard, going 3.0 innings and giving up six earned runs on seven hits and one home run, walking two and striking out two. In the Bats' seventh game of the season, it was the first time a Louisville starting pitcher failed to go at least 5.0 innings this season.
Lehigh's Matt McBride belted two home runs with six RBI, with Danny Ortiz hitting a home run and driving in five. The 13 runs were the most surrendered by Louisville since July 21, 2017, when the Buffalo Bisons defeated the Bats by a 13-2 score.
Louisville led early in the game, when Mason Williams led off the game with a single, followed by a double off the bat of Nick Senzel, which snapped an 0-for-16 skid. Rosell Herrera brought in Louisville's lone run of the game with an RBI groundout. Senzel went 2-for-4, bringing his average up to .207 (6-for-29) for the Bats this season.
Bats relievers Barrett Astin and Ben Rowen combined for 5.0 innings of work in relief of Stephens, giving up seven earned runs on nine hits and two homers, walking one and striking out three.
Game two of the series will feature Louisville right-hander Jose Lopez (0-0, 3.60) against Lehigh Valley right-hander Tom Eshelman (0-1, 7.20) with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. Catch the action on 790 KRD or iHeart Radio with Louisville Bats radio broadcaster Nick Curran.
