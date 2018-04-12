Clippers Grab Bulls by the Horns in Home Opener

It was a beautiful day for the home opener in Columbus, and with the 75-degree weather came a pitchers' duel between the Clippers' Adam Plutko and a combination of Durham's Forrest Snow, Cody Hall and Adam Kolarek .

It was the Clippers who prevailed with enough offense in the end, taking the ball game 2-0 in front of nearly 8,500 in the capital city.

The scoring happened early as Indians' top prospect Francisco Mejia drove across his fourth run of the season with an RBI groundout in the first inning. An inning later, left fielder Brandon Barnes roped an opposite field triple into the right field corner off Snow to score Richie Shaffer, making it 2-0.

Snow (0-1) bounced back, going three-up-three-down in the third and fourth, while striking out the side to end his evening. The big right-hander tossed four innings of two-hit ball, surrendering two runs, both earned, while walking one and striking out five in the loss.

The night belonged to Plutko (1-1), though. He tossed seven scoreless frames, to take down last season's Triple-A champs, earning his first win of the year in the process.

Plutko finished his night having retired 18 batters in a row, keeping Durham off balance with a sharp curveball for most the night. He surrendered just one hit and rang up eight Bulls without issuing a walk.

New Clipper lefty Jeff Beliveau introduced himself to the Columbus faithful with two perfect innings of relief for the save. He struck out three.

The Clippers will look to make it two in a row tomorrow night against the Bulls for game two of the four game set at 6:35 p.m. at Huntington Park.

