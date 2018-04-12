Clippers Grab Bulls by the Horns in Home Opener
April 12, 2018 - International League (IL) - Columbus Clippers News Release
It was a beautiful day for the home opener in Columbus, and with the 75-degree weather came a pitchers' duel between the Clippers' Adam Plutko and a combination of Durham's Forrest Snow, Cody Hall and Adam Kolarek .
It was the Clippers who prevailed with enough offense in the end, taking the ball game 2-0 in front of nearly 8,500 in the capital city.
The scoring happened early as Indians' top prospect Francisco Mejia drove across his fourth run of the season with an RBI groundout in the first inning. An inning later, left fielder Brandon Barnes roped an opposite field triple into the right field corner off Snow to score Richie Shaffer, making it 2-0.
Snow (0-1) bounced back, going three-up-three-down in the third and fourth, while striking out the side to end his evening. The big right-hander tossed four innings of two-hit ball, surrendering two runs, both earned, while walking one and striking out five in the loss.
The night belonged to Plutko (1-1), though. He tossed seven scoreless frames, to take down last season's Triple-A champs, earning his first win of the year in the process.
Plutko finished his night having retired 18 batters in a row, keeping Durham off balance with a sharp curveball for most the night. He surrendered just one hit and rang up eight Bulls without issuing a walk.
New Clipper lefty Jeff Beliveau introduced himself to the Columbus faithful with two perfect innings of relief for the save. He struck out three.
The Clippers will look to make it two in a row tomorrow night against the Bulls for game two of the four game set at 6:35 p.m. at Huntington Park.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 12, 2018
- Home Sweet Home for the Pigs - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Bats Score First in Road Opener to IronPigs - Louisville Bats
- Clippers Grab Bulls by the Horns in Home Opener - Columbus Clippers
- Big Time Bats: RailRiders topple Knights 11-1 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bisons Fall in Home Opener, 2-1 - Buffalo Bisons
- Mud Hens Win 4-3 over PawSox on Opening Day - Toledo Mud Hens
- Indians Begin Road Trip with Win over Bisons - Indianapolis Indians
- Ninth-Inning Rally Comes up Short in 4-3 Loss - Pawtucket Red Sox
- Louisville Bats Notes: April 12 - Louisville Bats
- Orange Is the New Green: Carrot Joins WCC Race - Buffalo Bisons
- Plates Mile at Frontier Field on July 5 - Rochester Red Wings
- Durham Bulls Game Notes - Thursday, April 12, 2018 - Durham Bulls
- Red Wings to Host First Plates Mile on July 5 - Rochester Red Wings
- SWB RailRiders Hall of Famer Added to 2018 Legends Series - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Volstad Promoted to Chicago, Hasler Joins Charlotte - Charlotte Knights
- LHV Game Notes - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Opening Day - Bisons Game Notes - Indianapolis at Buffalo (2:05 p.m.) - Buffalo Bisons
- Service Electric TV2 Teams with Lehigh Valley Drone for 2018 IronPigs Season Broadcasts - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Columbus Clippers Stories
- Clippers Grab Bulls by the Horns in Home Opener
- Columbus Game Notes 4-8
- Columbus Game Notes
- Columbus Clippers Announce Opening Day Roster
- Clippers Announce Opening Day Roster