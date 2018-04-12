Bisons Fall in Home Opener, 2-1
April 12, 2018 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release
Teoscar Hernandez's second home run in as many days was the only run the Herd could put up on the scoreboard as it fell, 2-1, to Indianapolis in the 2018 Home Opener on Thursday afternoon at Coca-Cola Field.
Both teams hit solo home runs in the sixth inning and after an hour and 39 minute rain delay, but it was Christopher Bostick's RBI-triple three batters after Jose Osuna's blast that gave the Indians the win.
A crow d 11,352 filled the ballpark to welcome back Bisons baseball in downtown Buffalo and early on they were treated to what was shaping up to be great pitcher's duel. In his Buffalo debut, Sam Gaviglio retired the first nine batters he faced and allowed just two hits in 4.1 innings of work. For Indy, Tyler Eppler used a couple of doubleplay balls to keep the Herd off the scoreboard through four.
The teams were then forced to go to the bullpens after the delay. In fact, Herd reliever Sam Moll was announced before the delay, but didn't get to throw a pitch before the tarp was placed over the infield. The delay was then too long and manager Bobby Meacham had to get a new arm out of the pen when play resumed.
Now with Chad Girodo on the hill, Osuna started the scoring with his first home run of the season, pulling an offering from the southpaw down the left field line. Indy catcher Jacob Stallings followed with a single up the middle in front of Bostick's game-winning three-bagger.
Hernandez launched is home run in the bottom half of the sixth to cut the lead in half. The Bisons then had to the chance to pull off the Opening Day walk-off in the ninth, loading the bases after the first two outs were recorded. But hard-throwing Indy reliever Johnny Hellweg struck out Darnell Sweeney to end the game.
Game two of the homestand is the Bisons' first Honda fridaynightbash!® of the season with fireworks. Chris Rowley is set to make his 2018 debut with the first pitch at 6:05 p.m.
