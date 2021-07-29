LHP Wandy Peralta Will Rehab with the Patriots

July 29, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Somerset Patriots News Release







Bridgewater, New Jersey - The New York Yankees announced today that LHP Wandy Peralta will begin a rehab assignment at Double-A with the Somerset Patriots. He will join the team on the road against the Reading Fightin' Phils (Philadelphia Phillies).

Peralta was placed on the ten-day injured list on June 26th with a back strain and will now begin his path back to the majors. He recently threw a bullpen session at TD Bank Ballpark during Somerset's last homestand.

Peralta was acquired on April 27th in a trade from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for outfielder Mike Tauchman. The southpaw reliever carries a 5.19 ERA over 22 appearances with the Yankees since he was acquired.

The Dominican hurler made his Major League debut with the Cincinnati Reds in 2016 and enjoyed a breakout season in 2017 in which he went 3-4 with a 3.76 ERA across 69 relief appearances. Peralta owns a 10-10 record with a 4.76 ERA and 168 strikeouts over 210 innings across 242 appearances in his six years at the Major League level.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from July 29, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.