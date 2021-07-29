LHP Wandy Peralta Will Rehab with the Patriots
July 29, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Somerset Patriots News Release
Bridgewater, New Jersey - The New York Yankees announced today that LHP Wandy Peralta will begin a rehab assignment at Double-A with the Somerset Patriots. He will join the team on the road against the Reading Fightin' Phils (Philadelphia Phillies).
Peralta was placed on the ten-day injured list on June 26th with a back strain and will now begin his path back to the majors. He recently threw a bullpen session at TD Bank Ballpark during Somerset's last homestand.
Peralta was acquired on April 27th in a trade from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for outfielder Mike Tauchman. The southpaw reliever carries a 5.19 ERA over 22 appearances with the Yankees since he was acquired.
The Dominican hurler made his Major League debut with the Cincinnati Reds in 2016 and enjoyed a breakout season in 2017 in which he went 3-4 with a 3.76 ERA across 69 relief appearances. Peralta owns a 10-10 record with a 4.76 ERA and 168 strikeouts over 210 innings across 242 appearances in his six years at the Major League level.
• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...
Double-A Northeast League Stories from July 29, 2021
- LHP Wandy Peralta Will Rehab with the Patriots - Somerset Patriots
- Game Information - Erie SeaWolves vs. Akron RubberDucks - Erie SeaWolves
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.