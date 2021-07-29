'Cats & 'Dogs Rained out on Thursday

July 29, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - Tonight's Portland Sea Dogs game against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats scheduled for 6:00 PM at Hadlock Field has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as a single-admission doubleheader on Saturday, July 31st at 5:00 PM.

Fans with tickets to Thursday's rained-out game may exchange their tickets for tickets of equal or lesser value to any remaining 2021 Sea Dogs home game, based upon availability.

The single-admission doubleheader on Saturday, July 31st will consist of two seven-inning games. The game time has been moved from a 6:00 PM start to a 5:00 PM start to accommodate the doubleheader. Tickets dated July 31st are good for both games of the doubleheader.

Fans with questions regarding tickets can contact the Sea Dogs ticket office at 207-879-9500 or by email at tickets@seadogs.com.

This is the Sea Dogs' fifth rainout at Hadlock Field this season.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from July 29, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.