Thursday's Fisher Cats - Sea Dogs Game Postponed

Portland, ME - Thursday night's game between the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) and Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox) has been postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as part of a seven-inning doubleheader at 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 31 at Hadlock Field. Friday night will remain a single nine-inning game beginning at 6 p.m.

The Fisher Cats return home on August 3 for a six-game homestand against the Hartford Yard Goats. Highlights for the homestand include Atlas Fireworks (pres. by Primary Bank) and Youth Sports Night on Thursday, a Coca-Cola Sign Giveaway (pres. by Coke Northeast) on Friday, and Northwoods Law Night with Atlas Fireworks (pres. by NH Healthy Families) on Saturday. On Sunday, Kids Run The Bases (pres. by NH State Liquor Commission) and it's also Princesses at the Park Day

