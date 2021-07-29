Game Information - Erie SeaWolves vs. Akron RubberDucks

July 29, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Erie SeaWolves News Release







ERIE SEAWOLVES (41-33, 4.0 GB, 4th SW Div) VS. AKRON RUBBERDUCKS (44-28, 0.0 GB, 1st SW Div)

LHP Joey Wentz (0-2, 3.63 ERA) VS. LHP Tanner Tully (4-3, 3.46 ERA)

THURSDAY, juLY 29 / 7:05 PM / UPMC PARK

GAME #75 / HOME GAME #39 / FOX SPORTS 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

UPCOMING SCHEDULE / PROBABLE STARTERS

FRIDAY, juLY 30 VS. AKRON, 7:05 PM - UPMC PARK

RHP Chance Kirby (3-1, 6.43 ERA) vs. LHP Logan Allen (0-0, 4.35 ERA)

SATURDAY, juLY 31 VS. AKRON, 7:05 PM - UPMC PARK

RHP Elvin Rodriguez (3-2, 5.66 ERA) vs. LHP Juan Hillman (7-2, 3.69 ERA)

SUNDAY, AUGUST 1 VS. AKRON, 1:35 PM - UPMC PARK

RHP Jesus Rodriguez (1-2, 4.50 ERA) vs. RHP Cody Morris (0-0, 0.54 ERA)

LAST GAME

The SeaWovles bounced back offensively on Wednesday night to knock off the Akron RubberDucks at UPMC Park. Erie plated ten runs, five of them on two home runs, and cruised to a 10-2 victory. On the mound A.J. Ladwig served up his strongest start of the year, tossing six innings and allowing only one run. Brady Policelli smacked the first home run in the second inning, a two-run shot, to open the scoring in the contest, and Ryan Kreidler contributed with a three-run homer in the fourth inning to widen the gap. Akron got both of their runs on solo home runs, but Erie was never in too much danger across the night. The SeaWolves added a five-run sixth inning for good measure, knocking around both Akron starter Adam Scott and the bullpen arms in the process.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from July 29, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.