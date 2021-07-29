July 29, 2021 Sea Dogs Game Notes

July 29, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







SEA DOGS SWEPT IN DOUBLEHEADER - The Fisher Cats wept a doubleheader from the Sea Dogs Wednesday night at Hadlock Field falling 6-1 in game one and 3-2 in game two. In game one the Fisher Cats took a 3-0 lead in the third inning with a Nick Podkul three-run homer. Otto Lopez had a RBI single in the fourth to extend the lead to 4-0. Portland scored their lone run in the bottom of the fourth when Pedro Castellanos tripled and scored on a throwing error by right-fielder Chavez Young. Castellanos went 3-for-3 in the game and extended his hit streak to 14 games. Frank German (3-5) took the loss allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits. He walked two and struck out four. In game two, the Fisher Cats took a quick 2-0 lead in the first inning. Austin Martin was hit by a Brayan Bello pitch to lead off the game. Martin scored on a Young triple. Portland tied the game at two in the second when Ryan Fitzgerald connected for his tenth home run of the season, a two-run shot to right off New Hampshire starter Fitz Stadler. New Hampshire broke the 2-2 tie in the sixth inning when Samad Taylor doubled, advanced to third on a ground out, and scored on a wild pitch from Joan Martinez. Bello struck out ten batters in his 4 2/3 innings of work. He held the Fisher Cats to two runs on five hits. Joan Martinez suffered the loss for Portland.

SO LONG, FAREWELL - Three Sea Dogs have been promoted to AAA-Worcester. INF Ryan Fitzgerald, P Zack Kelly and C Jhonny Pereda will all be joining the WooSox. Fitzgerald hit .280 for the Sea Dogs with 10 homers. Pereda was batting .248 with 12 doubles, one triple and 9 RBI. Zack Kelly was lights out for the Sea Dogs with a 3-1 record and 1.69 ERA.

WELCOME TO PORTLAND - Prior to tonight's game, the Sea Dogs added three new players. Catcher Kole Cottom has been promoted from Greenville where he hit .276 with 13 doubles, one triple and six home runs with the Drive in 45 games. Outfielder Wil Dalton was also promoted from Greenville. He hit .276 with 13 doubles, one triple and six home runs with the Drive in 45 games. P Jose Disla Pitched for AA Montgomery Biscuits in 2019 and tossed 8.0 innings with a 0-2 record and 3.38 ERA allowing three runs on three while walking walking five and striking out three. Disla started one game and appeared in six games.

HITTING STREAK COMES TO AN END - Pedro Castellanos did not record a hit in the second game of the doubleheader, ending his hitting streak at 14 games. During that time he went 20-for-57 (.351) with four doubles, a triple and three home runs. He also drove home eight runs. The 14 games is the longest hitting streak by a Sea Dog this season. The second- longest was 11 games by Joey Meneses.

SANTOS IN HIS FIRST START FOR PORTLAND - Victor Santos will make his first start as a member of the Red Sox organization tonight. He was acquired by Red Sox from Philadelphia Phillies in trade for CJ Chatham July 17, 2021. Santos began the 2021 season with High-A Jersey City and posted a 1.33 ERA (3 ER/20.1 IP) in nine appearances, including one start. After a promotion to Double-A Reading, he made four starts and recorded a 3.05 ERA (7 ER/20.2 IP) with a 1.02 WHIP, 15 strikeouts, and four walks.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from July 29, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.