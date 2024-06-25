Lexington SC announces official signing of Madison Parsons to inaugural Super League roster

June 25, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club announced the official signing of Madison "MadiÃ¢â¬Â Parsons to the inaugural USL Super League roster pending league and federation approval on Monday, June 24th.

Parsons enjoyed a lengthy collegiate career with California State University-Chico, colloquially called Chico State, as a center forward from 2018-22. She boasts the record for the fastest hat trick in school history, netting three goals three minutes and four seconds.

Following the end of her collegiate career she began playing for Yuba FC in the United Premier Soccer League (UPSL) from 2023-24, becoming the club's leading goal scorer as a captain.

She then made the move to CDA, also in the UPSL, as a captain before signing with Lexington SC after taking part in open tryouts for the inaugural Super League squad.

Parsons also has goalkeeping experience from her youth while being a strong leader on the field with physical prowess and strong technical ability.

Lexington SC will kick off its first ever USL Super League season on August 25 away at Carolina Ascent FC before hosting its home opener on September 8, facing the Tampa Bay Sun FC.

"It feels so surreal to have the opportunity to do what I enjoy doing most. The staff at Lexington Sporting Club have been so supportive and welcoming, and I look forward to becoming a part of this team. Go LSC!Ã¢â¬Â said Parsons.

