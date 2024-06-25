Lexington SC announces official signing of significant college prospect Elysia Laramie to inaugural Super League roster

June 25, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club announced the official signing of a major college prospect in Elysia Laramie to the inaugural USL Super League roster pending league and federation approval on Wednesday, June 19th.

Laramie, historically a forward and center back, was at California State Long Beach - colloquially called Long Beach State - for six seasons, graduating in 2023.

Prior to beginning her collegiate career at the Division-I level, Laramie partook in four seasons of varsity soccer with Simi Valley High School in California, scoring 15 goals with 13 assists as a junior, while also playing for Eagles SC, a club that is part of the U.S. Soccer Development Academy.

She also received an invitation to a United States Women's National Team (USWNT) U18 training camp in 2018.

Getting to Long Beach, Laramie made an immediate impact as a freshman, starting in seven games and appearing in 21, logging multiple goals and assists.

Returning as a sophomore in 2019, Laramie's improvement was noticeable as she was named to the All Big West First Team after starting 17 games and leading the team in scoring with six goals. The 2020 season was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, granting Laramie with an additional year of eligibility.

Her career suffered a setback in 2021 when she tore her ACL and meniscus, missing the entirety of the season while she underwent rehab to return to full health.

Proving the effectiveness of her treatment, Laramie returned to the team as a veteran in 2022 and started all 21 games for the Beach, leading a defense that allowed just .101 shots per game and spending just 21 minutes off the pitch all season long.

Going back to school for one final season in 2023, Laramie was named to the All Big West Second Team after starting all 20 games and scoring eight goals and six assists, including a four-goal showing against Boston College, the first four-goal showing in Long Beach State history.

Lexington SC will kick off its first ever USL Super League season on August 25 away at Carolina Ascent FC before hosting its home opener on September 8, facing the Tampa Bay Sun FC.

"I am so eager to get started with LSC and be a part of the Lexington community. It is an honor to play for this team and bring professional women's soccer to Lexington. This team is going to be special and I'm grateful to be a part of it!Ã¢â¬Â said Laramie.

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from June 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.