Lexington SC announces official signing of Marykate McGuire to inaugural USL Super League roster

June 25, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club announced the official signing of Marykate McGuire to the inaugural USL Super League roster pending league and federation approval on Monday, June 17th.

McGuire, a goal-scoring former college standout, spent the bulk of her career with the Duke Blue Devils before spending her final season of college in Oxford, Mississippi, with the Ole Miss Rebels in the SEC.

She boasts previous youth national team training camp invites, earning her first invite in 2013 to the U14 United States squad before also being invited to a camp for the U16s in 2015 and the U18s in 2017.

Beginning her collegiate career as a freshman in 2018, she made an immediate impact, playing in all 17 games with four starts, scoring three goals. The Blue Devils made it all the way to the Sweet Sixteen during her first season.

Returning for 2019, McGuire led the team in scoring as a sophomore with nine goals, earning an appearance on the TopDrawerSoccer Team of the Week in the process. The Blue Devils once again returned to the NCAA Tournament and recorded a 4-0 thrashing of Utah in the first round.

The 2020-21 season was affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, but McGuire once again led the Blue Devils, this time with six assists, and racked up further accolades, being named ACC Offensive Player of the Week and to the TopDrawerSoccer National Team of the Week, once again helping lead Duke to the Sweet Sixteen.

The 2021 season was her final in Duke blue, with her four goals in 17 matches helping push the Blue Devils to the Elite Eight, the farthest they made it during her tenure.

Returning to college for one final season, McGuire transferred into the SEC where she joined the Ole Miss Rebels ahead of the 2022 season. She started all 14 games in Oxford, leading the Rebels with seven goals and four assists before her season ended in the 2022 SEC Tournament.

Prior to college McGuire also helped lead her high school, Portsmouth High School, to two state championships and was a three-time Rhode Island Gatorade Player of the Year, earning her spot as a 2016 United Soccer Coaches All-America selection.

Lexington SC will kick off its first ever USL Super League season on August 25 away at Carolina Ascent FC before hosting its home opener on September 8, facing the Tampa Bay Sun FC.

"I am super excited to be signing with LSC. I can't wait to represent this incredible club who is expanding the women's game to new heights. I feel extremely blessed to be a part of the Lexington community and am looking forward to getting started!Ã¢â¬Â said McGuire.

