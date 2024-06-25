Lexington SC announces official signing of Natalie Higgins to inaugural Super League roster

June 25, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club announced the official signing of Natalie Higgins to the inaugural USL Super League roster pending league and federation approval on Friday, June 21st.

Higgins, a center midfielder, most recently played for Helsingin Palloseura (HPS) in the top flight of Finland. With HPS she and the club finished in the top half of the league, competing in the championship group for Women's Champions League qualification.

Long before she made her way into Finland, Higgins, a native of San Clemente, California, began her soccer journey the same place many Americans do: in college.

Being a four-year starter for the Oregon State Beavers after a successful high school senior season that saw her named captain and to the First Team All-California team, she helped turn a winless Beaver program into one that was capable of beating nearly anyone in the PAC-12.

After college she moved to Italy to play for Ravenna FC before making an even further move, this time down under to Australia.

Suiting up for Melbourne City in the women's A League, the top flight of women's soccer in Australia, and Box Hill United, her time would be cut short due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2021 she made the move back to the United States to join the Cleveland Ambassadors in the Women's Premier Soccer League (WPSL) before earning a spot in preseason camps with Angel City FC of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL).

While things wouldn't pan out with Angel City, she made another successful career move, traveling out to Finland for the first time to join Rovaniemen Palloseura (RoPS), with her play on the field earning her the chance to jump all the way up to the top flight of the country with HPS.

Now looking to come back home to the United States, Higgins will join Lexington SC for the club's inaugural USL Super League season, jumping from one top flight league to another.

Lexington SC will kick off its first ever USL Super League season on August 25 away at Carolina Ascent FC before hosting its home opener on September 8, facing the Tampa Bay Sun FC.

"I am so excited and grateful to be a part of LSC. It's amazing to see how much the women's game is growing. I can't wait to play for this community and be a part of its inaugural season.Ã¢â¬Â

