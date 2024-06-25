Lexington SC announces official signing of Kimberly Mendez to inaugural Super League roster

June 25, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club announced the official signing of Kimberly Mendez to the inaugural USL Super League roster pending league and federation approval on Wednesday, June 19th

Mendez, historically a center fielder and striker, most recently played for ŽFK Mašinac PZP Niš in Serbia, playing in the top flight of professional women's soccer in the country.

A true center midfielder with an innate ability to control the flow of the game, Mendez played collegiate soccer with California State (CSU) Los Angeles at the NCAA Division-II level after being a four-year varsity player and Scholar Athlete of the Year at Bloomington High School in California.

Playing at CSU-LA from 2016-20, Mendez made 65 appearances, logging two goals and two assists. For her efforts she was named team captain from 2017-20 and Most Inspirational Player in 2017 and 2018.

Following the end of her collegiate career, she joined ŽFK Mašinac PZP Niš in 2021, playing with the Serbian outfit where she made 11 appearances and logged two goals and three assists.

Lexington SC will kick off its first ever USL Super League season on August 25 away at Carolina Ascent FC before hosting its home opener on September 8, facing the Tampa Bay Sun FC.

"Signing with LSC is a dream fulfilled. To be apart of the history and future of women's soccer in the USL Super League is a blessing. I am thrilled to embark on this journey and eager to leave my mark on this team and on the league.Ã¢â¬Â said Mendez.

