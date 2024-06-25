Lexington SC announces official signing of Grace Wisnewski to inaugural USL Super League roster

June 25, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club announced the official signing of Grace Wisnewski to the inaugural USL Super League roster pending league and federation approval on Monday, June 17th.

Wisnewski has enjoyed a strong career in Oceania, being a national "KiwiÃ¢â¬Â, having suited up for the New Zealand Women's National Team.

Her national journey began in 2017 when she began play with New Zealand's U17 Women's National Team - dubbed "The Young FernsÃ¢â¬Â - making 10 appearances and scoring multiple goals. She helped the team in the U17 World Cup, earning a bronze medal and being named two-time player of the match.

Moving up to the U20 New Zealand Women's National Team - dubbed the "Junior Football FernsÃ¢â¬Â - she made further appearances and netted another goal.

Having worked her way up through the national team system Wisnewski trained with the senior squad ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and has earned three senior caps as an active member of the "Football Ferns.Ã¢â¬Â

At the club level Wisnewski has remained in her home region, beginning her youth career with Hamilton Wanderers AFC before beginning her senior career with the Wellington Phoenix in the Australian A-League, the highest level of women's football in the region.

Despite being in the native league of Australia, Wellington Phoenix is located in Wellington, New Zealand, and are the only non-Australian representative in the A-League.

She departed the Phoenix in 2023 with the idea of seeking further opportunities around the world, leading her to her new home in the Bluegrass as part of the inaugural Lexington SC USL Super League team.

Lexington SC will kick off its first ever USL Super League season on August 25 away at Carolina Ascent FC before hosting its home opener on September 8, facing the Tampa Bay Sun.

"I'm grateful and honored to be joining Lexington Sporting Club and the USL Super League in the inaugural season. Lexington has been an incredible club to work with so far and I'm excited to get to work. See you all soon!Ã¢â¬Â said Wisnewski.

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from June 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.