Lexington SC announces official signing of Norwegian national Madelen Holme to inaugural Super League roster

June 25, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club announced the official signing of Madelen Koldal Holme to the inaugural USL Super League roster pending league and federation approval on Monday, June 24th.

Holme, a winger and striker, has built up a strong resume in Europe, even boasting national experience with her home country of Norway, working her way up from the U15 National Team up to the U19 National Team from 2017-20. Her efforts saw her named Norway's Best in 2020.

On top of that, she was the top scorer for the U16 National Team in 2018, earning silver in the Norwegian Championship that same year. Also in 2018 she became a gold winner at the Norway Cup, the world's largest U19 football cup, one year after winning silver.

She also claimed a Dana Cup, the second largest cup, silver medal in 2016.

Her playing career began long before that point, though, playing for Lysekloster IL's 6-9 boy's team before moving to the girl's side when she was just 10 years old. Before long she moved to Gneist IL, where she is credited with the bulk of her meaningful youth experience.

It was with Gneist IL where she became an NM Cup Winner with the U14s and U16s.

Beginning her professional career, she started in 2017 with IL Sandviken in Norway. She made a move in 2019 to Arna-Bjørnar in the Toppserien, the top flight of professional soccer in Norway. She made 17 appearances with the latter.

She left her home country in 2022 to join Spanish club Levante UD in the Liga F, the top flight of women's soccer in Spain, before returning home to Åsane in the Toppserien.

Her most recent move saw her join SV Meppen in the 2. Bundesliga, the second tier of professional soccer in Germany, one of the highest touted women's footballing nations on Earth. The club finished third, just one point away from promotion to the Frauen Bundesliga.

Lexington SC will kick off its first ever USL Super League season on August 25 away at Carolina Ascent FC before hosting its home opener on September 8, facing the Tampa Bay Sun FC.

"Signing with Lexington Sporting Club means a lot to me, I am honored to be part of this club and team. It is a statement of my dedication to the game, my team, and the pursuit of excellence. Becoming a part of LSC represents an exciting opportunity to compete at the highest level of American soccer. This signing marks the beginning of a new and exciting chapter in my sports career - I am excited about the opportunity to contribute to the club's success both on and off the field and I am proud to represent the Lexington Sporting Club family!" said Holme.

