Lexington SC announces official signing Alyssa Frazier to inaugural Super League roster

June 25, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club announced the official signing of Alyssa Frazier to the inaugural USL Super League roster pending league and federation approval on Friday, June 21st.

Frazier most recently played midfield for AP Orlen Gdansk in the top flight of Polish soccer during the Spring of 2023.

Prior to her Polish club, she played - also during the Spring - at AC Sparta Prague, the women's side for one of the largest and most successful clubs in Czechia. The women's side most recently finished second in league play, but boasts an impressive resume of 21 league titles and 14 prior to the dissolution of Czechoslovakia.

Prior to her trip to Czechia, Frazier played for RIK Karlskoga in Sweden in the Fall of 2022, kicking off her European career.

Before moving to Europe, Frazier suited up in her home country of the United States at the NCAA Division-I level with the Samford Bulldogs from 2018-21, scoring 17 goals and notching 26 assists.

Her time in college also saw her named to the All-Southern Conference First Team three times and Southern Conference Team of the Week three times.

Lexington SC will kick off its first ever USL Super League season on August 25 away at Carolina Ascent FC before hosting its home opener on September 8, facing the Tampa Bay Sun FC.

"I couldn't be more excited to compete in this inaugural season [of the USL Super League]. This is an incredible opportunity to make history and help grow women's professional soccer in America!Ã¢â¬Â said Frazier.

