Lexington SC Falls Short against at Home against Dallas Trinity FC

April 6, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Hannah White of Lexington SC vs. Dallas Trinity FC

LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club came up short at home inside Lexington SC Stadium versus Dallas Trinity FC.

"We just spoke about it after the game, obviously really disappointing. Just the way we conceded goals, some individual mistakes, which we'll own collectively, but actually thought the performance (was not bad)," Head Coach Sam Stockley said. "As I said to them at halftime, I felt that we probably wore them down. Felt that as good as we played in the first half, since I've been in charge. So, I see the growth. I see what they're trying to do. They're implementing what we're trying to do."

The Greens started the match defensively strong on a chilly and rainy afternoon in the Commonwealth. The match saw the LSC debut for Maithe Lopez.

"She is capable of a lot," Nicole Vernis said of Lopez. "She brings energy, she brings aggression, she brings speed, she brings a lot of good technical skills. So we're excited to see what she has to show to our team."

Things seemed tightly contested until the 36th minute when a foul in the box committed by Trinity Watson saw the official point to the spot and award a Dallas penalty. Amber Brooks scored the PK.

LSC would go into the halftime break down by the lone goal.

Back out for the second half of play, LSC made just one halftime adjustment, bringing on Madi Parsons for Hannah Richardson, and continued to battle close until disaster struck in the 63rd minute when Trinity FC scored a second courtesy of Cyera Hintzen.

The Gals in Green would fight to come back but all attempts to find the back of the net ultimately came up empty.

"Yeah, I think taking risks, taking more shots, but unfortunately, this is a cruel game. Sometimes we're on, sometimes we're off," Parsons said of how to improve the attack. "We had multiple chances tonight that just were, unfortunately, a little to the right, little to the left, but our attack is still there. It's just about making that final pass and getting it to the back of the net."

With hopes for an equalizer beginning to fade, Dallas found its dagger in the 83rd minute courtesy Gracie Brian.

Not long after that, the full-time whistle blew and brought about the final score of 3-0.

Dallas Trinity FC controlled the possession in the match, holding onto the ball 53.4% of the time while also winning in expected goals with a 2.11-0.55 advantage.

Up next, the Greens hit the road to face off against Tampa Bay Sun FC looking to earn a major bounce back. The action kicks off at 7 p.m. ET from Riverfront Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

