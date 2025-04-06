Dallas Trinity FC Takes Care of Lexington SC, 3-0

April 6, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

LEXINGTON - Dallas Trinity FC (10-5-6, 36 points) defeated Lexington SC (4-12-4, 16 points) by a score of 3-0 at Lexington SC Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Dallas got the scoring started with defender Amber Brooks converting a penalty kick in the 36th minute, good for her third goal of the season. They would extend their lead thanks to forward Cyera Hintzen scoring her second goal of the season in the 63rd minute. Dallas capped off the win with another ball in the back of the net, as midfielder Gracie Brian headed in her third goal of the season in the 83rd minute, off the cross from midfielder Chioma Ubogagu. Dallas secures the three road points in another shutout win and moves into first place in the USL Super League standings.

A THIRD FROM THE SPOT FOR AMBER

Team captain and defender Amber Brooks slotted in her third goal of the season from the penalty spot against Lexington. Brooks' last goal came in a 2-2 draw vs. Carolina on Oct. 25. Brooks is the only player to start and play in all 21 of the club's matches this season, logging 1,890 minutes on the pitch in that span.

THANKS FOR THE ASSIST

Midfielder Chioma Ubogagu registered her fifth assist of the season against Lexington. Ubogagu came off the bench for Dallas in the 67th minute of play. Less than 20 minutes later, DTFC was awarded a free kick, which Ubogagu curled into the six yard box and midfielder Gracie Brian headed in. Ubogagu is now tied for the most assists in the league.

NOTABLES

Dallas Trinity FC is now 10-5-6 (36 points) on the season and climbs up to first place in the USL Super League standings.

15 players saw action for Dallas against Lexington.

After today's win, Dallas now has a 3-0-0 record versus Lexington this season; they previously beat Lexington on Sept. 13 (6-2) and Nov 9 (3-2).

Dallas Trinity FC improves to 5-3-2 on the road this season.

Dallas won the possession battle over Lexington, 54% to 46%.

Goalkeeper Madison White registered her ninth clean sheet of the 2024/25 campaign; the Plano native leads the league in shutouts.

Dallas led Lexington in both total shots (13-11) and shots on target (6-4).

COMING UP

Next up, Dallas Trinity FC will remain on the road as they face Spokane Zephyr FC (6-7-7, 25 points) on Saturday, April 12. Kick off is set for 8:00 p.m. CT at ONE Spokane Stadium. All matches will stream on Peacock.

QUOTES

Head Coach Pauline MacDonald

Thoughts on the win at Lexington...

"I'm absolutely delighted for the players and their efforts. Three matches in nine days is very difficult, especially having two of them on the road. I think that we had some really good moments. Overall, we scored three really good goals and potentially could've had more. The players worked tirelessly for each other and we knew that there was going to be fatigue in the legs. They gave it their best effort and got the job done."

Forward Cyera Hintzen

On being in first place heading towards the end of the season...

"I think we just need to remember that in this league, everything can change so fast. We can't be caught up on that and we just have to be confident to play as one team and one unit. We have to stay positive and pick each other up because we know it's going to be a battle down the stretch."

