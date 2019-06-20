Lewis Homers Again, But Miracle Fall In Extras

June 20, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Fort Myers Miracle News Release





JUPITER, Fla. - Royce Lewis blasted his third home run in the last two days, but the Jupiter Hammerheads rallied to force extra innings and knocked off the Miracle, 8-7 in 11 innings, on Thursday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

Lewis's long ball, his fifth of the season, was a three-run shot to open the scoring in the third. It came with two out off Jupiter starter Trevor Rogers. All three runs were unearned due to an error committed earlier in the frame by Hammerheads shortstop Bryson Brigman. Brigman committed all three Jupiter errors in the game.

Jupiter crept closer with single runs in the third and fourth innings, but the Miracle went up 5-2 after Jose Miranda's two-run double in the sixth. The Hammerheads answered with a run in the bottom of the sixth and it remained 5-3 until the bottom of the ninth.

Johan Quezada was summoned from the Miracle bullpen, but struggled with his control. The 6-9 right-hander walked two in the ninth and threw three wild pitches. Victor Victor Mesa brought home the first run of the inning with an RBI infield single. With one out and the bases loaded, Brigman hit a ground ball to second, but the Miracle were unable to turn a game ending double play and Jupiter tied the game.

Quezada pitched out of further trouble and got the game to the 10th inning, where Jose Miranda put the Miracle back in front with an RBI single. However, Quezada's first pitch of the bottom of the frame was hit off the right field wall by Angel Reyes for an RBI double to tie the game.

Trey Cabbage delivered a pinch-hit two-out RBI single in the top of the 11th for the Miracle, but Jupiter scored twice in the bottom of the frame on a Gunnar Schubert RBI single and a Nick Fortes sacrifice fly to end the game.

Miracle starter Blayne Enlow tied a career-high with seven innings on the hill. He allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits. He walked two and struck out six. Calvin Faucher (1-2) suffered the loss in relief for Fort Myers. Vincenzo Aiello (3-2) earned the win for Jupiter.

The Hammerheads used two left-handed starters to get through the first 10 innings. Starter Trevor Rogers struck out seven. Will Stewart walked the first two batters he faced, but allowed just two earned runs in five innings and scattered eight hits.

Gabriel Maciel led off for the Miracle in his High-A debut, reached three times, and scored twice. Lewis was 2-for-4 with three runs scored. Miranda tallied three RBI. Fort Myers went 7-for-18 with runners in scoring position and out-hit Jupiter, 12-11.

The four-game series continues on Friday night in Jupiter. Left-hander Tyler Watson will start for the Miracle. First pitch is 6:30 p.m. ET.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from June 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.