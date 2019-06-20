Florida's Strong Second Topples St. Lucie, 4-2

KISSIMMEE, FLA.: The Florida Fire Frogs utilized a three-run second inning to best the St. Lucie Mets, 4-2, on Thursday evening at Osceola County Stadium.

Both offenses came flying out of the gates. The Mets put together back-to-back hits, a Carlos Cortes double and a Jeremy Vasquez run-scoring single, to take a 1-0 lead in the first against RHP Matt Withrow.

Withrow would not factor in the decision, leaving in the third inning with what appeared to be an injury. He allowed two hits, a run, three walks, and fanned four in 2 and 1/3's stanzas.

Trey Harris brought out the lumber once again in the bottom of the first, blasting a 403-foot solo homer off LHP Kevin Smith to even the game at 1. This homer was his third in as many days as he became the first Fire Frog in 2019 to hit a long ball in three straight contests.

Florida got a one-out rally going in the second. After a leadoff walk to Kevin Josephina, Logan Brown singled in his first Advanced-A at-bat. Jordan Rodgers followed with a knock of his own scoring Josephina, to put the Fire Frogs in front for the first time, 2-1. Andrew Moritz also recorded a hit in his first Florida at-bat, plating Brown with a single to make it 3-1. Riley Delgado's RBI double later in the inning brought in Rodgers for a 4-1 Fire Frogs edge.

Delgado notched his third consecutive multi-hit game, going 2-4 with a double and an RBI. Since breaking out of his 0x12 slump on Monday, he has gone 8x15 at the dish.

Smith (4-5) gave up six hits and four earned runs with a walk in six innings while tying a season-best nine strikeouts.

Another Vasquez RBI knock brought in Cortes in the sixth to trim Florida's lead to 4-2. However, on the same play, Vasquez was thrown out rounding first base by Brown to stymie what could have been a much more promising offensive inning for the Mets.

Cortes reached base three times. Vasquez was the only Met with multiple hits, going 2-4.

That sixth inning St. Lucie tally was the only blemish for the Fire Frogs bullpen. RHP Troy Bacon (2-2) earned the win in his return from Danville, walking just one batter over 2 and 2/3's while setting everyone else down. RHP Walter Borkovich scattered four hits and a run in two innings. RHP Kurt Hoekstra struck out four and blanked St. Lucie to receive the six-out save.

RHP Jacob Rhame and RHP Joe Cavallaro each tossed a scoreless frame out of the Mets bullpen.

NEXT UP: Florida gives the ball to LHP Hayden Deal (3-4, 1.88) on Friday for the first time in the second half. His pitching adversary is St. Lucie's RHP Luc Rennie (4-2, 4.24). First pitch will be tossed at 6 p.m.

