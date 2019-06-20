Dunedin Opens a Series with the Palm Beach Cardinals

June 20, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Dunedin Blue Jays News Release





TONIGHT'S GAME: The Blue Jays welcome the Palm Beach Cardinals to town for the first time in 2019. Since 2014, Dunedin has posted a 22-17 winning record, including winning two of the last three season series against the Advanced-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals. The two clubs will play a four game set in Jupiter, FL. on the weekend on July 25th. Dunedin comes into tonight's game having won five of six, eight of 10, and 14 of 19 dating back to May 28th

VIEW FROM THE TOP: Dunedin comes in having won five of six, eight of 10, and 14 of their last 19 games dating back to May 28th. Additionally, since May 12th, the Blue Jays have produced the most wins in the league at 18, the most runs with 122, have walked the most at 94, and have notched the second best batting average (.269), hits (201), and total bases (305). When the Blue Jays woke up this morning, they are holders of the best winning perecentage in all of the FSL for the first time since May of 2016, and the best overall winning percentage up and down the entire Toronto Organization.

DOMINATING ON THE HILL: The pitching staff of the Blue Jays has notched top five rankings in key statistics in 2019. Coming into play this evening, the Blue Jays staff has posted the third best ERA (3.08), second lowest amount earned runs allowed (199), and the lowest amount of walks surrendered (166) in the Florida State League. Futhermore, the starting staff has posted a 2.77 ERA (36 ER, 117.0 Inn) in the last 22 matchups.

FOR STARTERS: Excluding the rare unproductive performance last Sunday, the starting staff for Dunedin has produced two wins and three consecutive scoreless outings going into game one of the second half yesterday. In total, the D-Jays starting staff has gone 2-0 posting 14 scoreless frames and striking out 19 hitters prior to game one of this series. Coming into play tonight, RHPs Justin Dillon ranks with the best winning percentage (.833) in the league, while RHP Maximo Castillo has pitched the fourth most innings at 68.2

WALK THE WALK: Infielder/Outfielder Ryan Noda currently leads the D-Jays with 32 walks and has posted the third best walk percentage (13.8) on the Florida State League Leaderboard. Futhermore, Noda has produced the sixth best On-Base Percentage of .394 and a league leading 13 walks since May 22nd. The former Cincinnati Bearcat has been issued 141 free passes since the start of 2018-The most in all of Minor League Affilliated Baseball.

