McClanahan, Stone Crabs Tame Tigers 4-0 in Homecoming

June 20, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Charlotte Stone Crabs News Release





PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. - Shane McClanahan struck out seven and did not allow a run Thursday, leading the Charlotte Stone Crabs to a 4-0 victory over the Lakeland Flying Tigers at Charlotte Sports Park.

McClanahan (1-0) allowed only three hits over 6.1 scoreless innings, earning a win in his first Charlotte Sports Park start, pitching less than one hour away from where he grew up in Cape Coral.

Stone Crabs (38-32, 3-1) right-hander Jhonleider Salinas went the rest of the way, fanning two over 2.2 innings of spotless relief. The Charlotte shutout is their third in the last three days. They recorded only four in the entire first half (66 games).

Lakeland (29-40, 0-4) starter Garrett Hill (1-2) worked four straight scoreless innings before Charlotte broke through. In a scoreless game in the bottom of the fifth, Stone Crabs left fielder Garrett Whitley lined a single to right. The next batter was Thomas Milone, who tripled to right to score Whitley and give the Crabs a 1-0 lead. Two batters later, Vidal Brujan looped an RBI single to center to score Milone and make it 2-0.

Still up two in the bottom of the sixth, Jim Haley was hit by a pitch before the next two batters walked to load the bases. With two outs, Whitley took a 3-2 pitch for a ball to force in a run and make it 3-0.

Leading 3-0 in the bottom of the seventh, Brujan walked before going to third on a Taylor Walls single. The next batter was Ronaldo Hernandez, who popped out to shallow right. With the infielder running towards the outfield, Brujan broke for home and scored on the pop out to make it 4-0.

Now tied for first place in the South, the Stone Crabs will turn to Stephen Woods Jr. (4-1, 2.56) for Friday's 6:30 p.m. game. Tarik Skubal (3-4, 3.08) will pitch for Lakeland. Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. on the Stone Crabs Baseball Network.

