Stone Crabs Game Notes - Thu, June 20 vs Lakeland

After winning the opening series of the second half, the Stone Crabs start a four-game set with the Lakeland Flying Tigers at 6:30 p.m. tonight at Charlotte Sports Park. LHP Shane McClanahan returns to the southwest coast of Florida to make his CSP debut, against RHP Garrett Hill of the Flying Tigers.

Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. on the Stone Crabs Baseball Network.

STONE CRAB SHUT OUT MIRACLE FOR SECOND STRAIGHT DAY

After losing on a walk-off home run in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader, the Stone Crabs shut out the Fort Myers Miracle for the second straight day in Game 2. Joe Ryan came within four outs of a no-hitter, as he and Alex Valverde combined on a one-hit shutout in a 5-0 victory. Jim Haley picked up five hits in the doubleheader split.

TAMING THE TIGERS

The Stone Crabs welcome in the Lakeland Flying Tigers for a four-game series Thursday. Charlotte swept a four-game set from Lakeland in late April, sending them on their current stretch of 31-19 over their last 50 games.The Flying Tigers were just swept in Port St. Lucie and have the third worst overall record in the league (29-39).

ANEMIC APRIL, MARVELOUS MAY

After going 11-14 in April, the Stone Crabs enjoyed a tremendous offensive turnaround ever since:

W-L R/G XBH/G AVG OPS

April 14-Nov 3.1 2 0.232 0.623

May 17-12 5.1 2.7 0.257 0.727

June 6-Sep 4.7 2.3 0.277 0.712

June Leaders:

Carl Chester: .362 AVG, 5 BB, 7 RBI in 13 G

R. Hernandez: 6 XBH, .957 OPS in 13 G

CLUTCH IS KEY

The Stone Crabs' success in 2019 has been strongly tied to their ability to hit in the clutch.

w/RISP AVG SLG W-L

First 19 Games 0.193 0.255 13-Jun

Since 0.256 0.416 31-19

ALL HAIL HALEY!

Stone Crabs utility man Jim Haley has been one of the best hitters in the Florida State League since May 11. In his last 32 games, the Penn State product is batting .361 with 14 extra-base hits (6 HR) and 34 RBI.

In that span, he has eight more RBI than anyone else in the league, while leading the circut in slugging (.577) and OPS (.968). He is second in batting average and total bases (64) and fourth in extra-base hits (14). He has hit in all nine spots in the Stone Crabs' batting order.

HERNANDEZ HEATING UP

Rays catching prospect Ronaldo Hernandez was named the FSL Player of the Week Monday. The Colombia native has been hitting much better since May 7:

Games AVG XBH RBI OPS

First 16 0.188 2 9 0.459

Last 33 0.328 15 21 0.897

RUNNING WILD

The Stone Crabs stole four more bases in the first half finale against Bradenton. They've held a major advantage in the running game all season long:

SB ATT SB%

Stone Crabs 88 121 72.80%

Opponent 37 51 72.50%

CLAW POINTS

Wednesday's starter Joe Ryan leads the Tampa Bay organization in strikeouts (98)...The Stone Crabs won 40 games in the second half for the first time ever in 2018...The 2019 team must go 40-33 to finish with the 2nd best record in franchise history.

