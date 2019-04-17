Lee to New Orleans, Stevens to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Miami Marlins announced a pair of transactions that impacts their Double-A affiliate Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp roster prior to tonight's game against the Birmingham Barons at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville at 7:05 p.m.

Left-handed relief pitcher Dylan Lee has been transferred from Jacksonville to Triple-A New Orleans. Lee pitched in four games for the Jumbo Shrimp, with no wins or losses and a 1.29 ERA with one save.

In a corresponding move, right-handed relief pitcher Tyler Stevens has been transferred from High-A Jupiter to Jacksonville. Stevens pitched in three games for the Hammerheads, going 1-0 with a 1.80 ERA in his five innings of work. Stevens was acquired by the Marlins in a trade with the Los Angeles Angels for left-handed pitcher Dillon Peters on Nov. 21, 2018. Stevens pitched in the Southern League last season with Mobile, going 2-0 with a 1.37 ERA with four saves in his 13 relief outings. Stevens was originally selected by the Angels in the 18th round of the 2017 draft out of the University of New Mexico.

The Jumbo Shrimp roster stands at 25 active players, and a revised roster is attached.

The Jumbo Shrimp host Birmingham in Wednesday's 7:05 p.m. contest from the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. RHP Robert Dugger (0-2, 11.25 ERA) starts for Jacksonville against Barons LHP Bernardo Flores (0-1, 1.13 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on MiLB.tv, Sunny 102.3 FM, TuneIn jaxshrimp.com.

