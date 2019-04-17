Pair of Two-Run Innings Push BayBears Past Biscuits

MOBILE, Ala. - The Mobile BayBears, the Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, used a pair of two-run innings to defeat the Montgomery Biscuits 4-1 Wednesday night at Hank Aaron Stadium.

Brendon Sanger and Erick Salcedo both had RBI singles to break a scoreless tie in the top of the fifth. After the Biscuits (7-5) got a run back in the sixth, the BayBears (5-7) added two runs of insurance in the eighth. Jahmai Jones drew a walk with the bases loaded, and Salcedo scored on a wild pitch.

Jeremy Beasley pitched four scoreless innings and worked out of trouble in the first two frames. Montgomery had two runners in scoring position in the first and the bases loaded in the second, but they left seven stranded in the game and went 0-for-8 with RISP.

Michael Santos (1-0) earned the win in his Double-A debut. Santos allowed just one unearned run on two hits in four innings pitched. Zac Ryan picked up his first save with a scoreless ninth.

Despite giving up two runs on four hits in the fifth, Biscuits starter Arturo Reyes (2-1) faced the minimum in his other six innings pitched and allowed just one additional hit. Reyes tossed six perfect innings against Biloxi in his previous start.

