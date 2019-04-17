Pache, Lockhart Hit Long Balls as M-Braves Win Third Straight

CHATTANOOGA, TN - Cristian Pache continued his onslaught on Southern League pitching Wednesday night as the 20-year-old hit the go-ahead home run in the sixth inning to help the Mississippi Braves (6-5) win their third in a row over Chattanooga, 3-2. Daniel Lockhart added a big insurance homer in the seventh inning, the fifth long ball in three games for Mississippi. The win clinched the first series win of 2019.

Atlanta Braves No. 3 overall prospect Ian Anderson made his team-leading third start on Wednesday and was efficient out of the gate. The 20-year-old needed just 25 pitches to get through the first two innings.

Andreson was almost through the third inning when Jose Siri reached on an infield single and advanced to second base on a throwing error by Lockhart at third. Siri went to third base on a wild pitch and scored on a straight steal of home to put the Lookouts (4-7) up 1-0.

The Rexford, NY native struck out five over the final three innings of his 4.2 innings pitched before reaching his pitch limit at 76. Anderson walked three and gave up one unearned run on three soft base hits. Phil Pfeifer W, 1-1) took over on the mound and provided solid relief. In 2.1 innings, the Tennessee native struck out two and walked none, surrendering just a solo homer in the eighth.

Being shut out by Lookouts' starter Tejay Antone (L, 1-1) through five frames, the offense cranked up in the sixth. Drew Waters drew a one-out walk to extend his on-base streak to nine games to set up Pache. The top position player prospect for the Braves hit a line drive home run over the left field wall giving the M-Braves a 2-1 advantage. The homer was his first of 2019 and second at the Double-A level, also extending his hitting streak to eight games. Pache leads the Southern League in RBI's with 12 and extra-base hits with nine. He finished the night 1-for-

Lockhart smashed a one-out home run down the right-field line in the seventh inning to make it 3-1, an extremely important insurance run. The home run was Lockhart's first of 2019 and third extra-base hit in two games.

Reds No. 2 prospect Taylor Trammell opened the bottom of the eighth inning wit ha 426 foot home run to right-center to trim the lead to 3-2, but Jason Hursh (S, 1) was summoned to slam the door. The 27-year-old Hursh made his 115th appearance, becoming the M-Braves all-time appearance leader. Hursh tossed 2.0 innings of hitless baseball, striking out one and needing just 20 pitches to earn the save.

The M-Braves will try to stretch their winning streak to four games on Thursday night. The M-Braves have not yet named their starting pitcher on Thursday, while Chattanooga will send out RHP Tony Santillian. First pitch is set for 6:15 pm CT with coverage beginning at 6:00 pm on 103.9 FM and the TuneIn Radio app.

