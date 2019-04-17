Generals Plan Blow-Out for May 10

April 17, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jackson Generals News Release





Jackson, Tenn. - The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, have added a special post-game firework show to their upcoming schedule. The pyrotechnics will occur at The Ballpark at Jackson on Friday, May 10 at the conclusion of Jackson's series finale against Birmingham as part of "All We Do Is Win" Night.

As previously announced, the Generals' planned celebration of their 2018 Southern League championship, billed as "All We Do Is Win" Night, will bring a festive atmosphere to the May 10 contest. Advance Financial 24-7 will be the official sponsor of that night's game, and the Generals will welcome Arise to Read as their Pay-It-Forward Friday community partner for that evening. Replicas of the Generals' 2018 Southern League championship rings will be given away on May 10 to the first 1,000 fans to arrive ahead of the game. The rings will be sponsored by Elite Contractors and ABC Supply Co.

NEXT GENERALS GAME:

6:00 pm CT Tuesday (4/16) vs. Tennessee Smokies (Chicago Cubs)

Smokies Stadium - Kodak, Tenn.

RHP Bo Takahashi (1-0, 3.60 ERA) vs. RHP Thomas Hatch (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Broadcast Link: Tennessee Smokies Baseball Network

UP AND COMING AT THE BALLPARK:

April 25-29 vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos (AA, Minnesota Twins)

...featuring Super Hero Night (April 27), with 1,000 super-hero-themed T-shirts given away!

For tickets and more information about the Generals, dial 731.988.5299 or log on to JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com!

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.