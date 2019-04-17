Biscuits Come up Short against BayBears, 4-1

MOBILE, Ala. - The Biscuits (7-5) had plenty of opportunities, but didn't take them in their 4-1 loss to the Mobile BayBears (5-7) on Wednesday night at Hank Aaron Stadium.

Arturo Reyes (2-1), who pitched six perfect innings in a start on Thursday night, saw his perfect game bid come to an end after the first batter, Jahmai Jones, singled against the righty to begin the game. Reyes retired 10-straight batters, however, before running into trouble in the fifth.

The Biscuits offense had Mobile starter Jeremy Beasley on the ropes early, leaving men at second and third without a run in the first, and then with the bases loaded and nobody out in the second, unable to cash-in on a run.

A Zach Houchins double off Reyes started the bottom of the fifth, before a single by Julian Leon put runners at the corners with nobody out. Brendon Sanger then knocked in the game's first run with a single to right before Erick Salcedo doubled the BayBears lead to 2-0 with a single later in the inning.

The Biscuits would finally score in the sixth, after a Brett Sullivan double and a sac fly by Tristan Gray pulled the team within one. The game remained a one-run affair until the bottom of the eighth when Matt Krook allowed a pair of runs on a bases-loaded walk and a wild pitch to make it 4-1.

The loss was only the Biscuits' second in the last nine contests against the BayBears, but Montgomery will have to wait until Thursday to rebound when Josh Fleming (1-0) will be on the mound against Adrian De Horta (0-0) at 6:35 PM CT.

The Biscuits will return to Riverwalk Stadium for a 10-game home stand against the Birmingham Barons (first five games) and Mobile BayBears (last five games) beginning on Thursday, April 25 when it will be Field of Dreams Night with a T-Shirt Giveaway.

The home stand will also feature Joy to Life - Pink Out the Park Night featuring a Jersey Auction and MAX Fireworks on Friday, April 26; Harry Potter Night and MAX Fireworks on Saturday, April 27; Lil' Crumbs Dress Like a Player Hat Giveaway and Autism Awareness Day on Sunday, April 28; Craft Beer Night on Wednesday, May 1; Military Appreciation Night and MAX Fireworks on Friday, May 3; Star Wars Night featuring a Jersey Auction and MAX Fireworks on Saturday, May 4; and Cinco de Mayo Celebration on Sunday, May 5.

