Flores' Gem Silences Jacksonville

April 17, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release





JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Birmingham starter Bernardo Flores fired eight shutout innings Wednesday to lead the Birmingham Barons to a 5-0 shutout of the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp from the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. Fans enjoyed a special food and wine sampling from Chef Tony on a Publix Corks and Forks, as wells as a Standard Feed and Seed Bark in the Park.

Flores (1-1) surrendered just three hits and struck out three over his eight flawless innings. He threw just 81 pitches.

Birmingham (6-7) jumped out to an early lead on Luis Gonzalez's solo home run in the first inning off Jumbo Shrimp (5-8) starter Robert Dugger (0-3).

With the score still 1-0 in the fourth, Joel Booker pounded a three-run shot to increase the lead to 4-0.

In the ninth, Alfredo Gonzalez notched an RBI double to put the score at 5-0.

Wednesday's winning raffle number of 1245466018 won a prize of $158.

The Jumbo Shrimp host Birmingham in Thursday's 7:05 p.m. contest from the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. RHP Jorge Guzman (0-1, 2.45 ERA) starts for Jacksonville against Barons RHP Felix Paulino (1-0, 1.54 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on MiLB.tv, Sunny 102.3 FM, TuneIn and jaxshrimp.com.

Thursday's game is the first Thirsty Thursday presented by Budweiser of the season. Fans can purchase $1 12 oz. and $2 24 oz. Budweiser draft products at the canopy near the Jacksonville Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Arlington Trail Rated Territory, Oasis concession stand behind Section 115 and right field bleachers, respectively. DJ Swagg and DJ MoneyGud from Power 106.1 will also provide music at the Budweiser Tiki Terrace. For Seagram's 7 At The Tiki, fans who are at least 21 years of age can visit the Seagram's 7 camper at the Tiki Terrace for a tasting sample of America's spirit and an interactive game of chance. On Say Yes To The Dress presented by Mara Urshel & Ronald Rothstein, all fans who wear a dress will receive $2 off their ticket at the box office. Dress-wearing fans can also participate in the first-ever Jumbo Shrimp Dress Dash, as everyone wearing a dress will get to race across the field before a small champagne toast.

