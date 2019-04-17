HRs Power Braves to 3-2 Win over Lookouts

The Mississippi Braves used two home runs to overpower the Lookouts, 3-2, in front of a crowd of 3,462 at AT&T Field.

Chattanooga took the early lead in the third inning when Jose Siri stole home against Braves top prospect Ian Anderson. Anderson finished the night striking out five and walking three.

In the sixth inning, the Braves took the lead on a two run homer by Cristian Pache off of Tejay Antone. Antone took the loss, but turned in a quality start. The righty allowed only two runs on a pair of hits and struck out five.

An inning later Daniel Lockhart smacked his first homer of the year to increase the visitors lead to 3-1. The Lookouts inched closer in the eighth on a monster shot by Taylor Trammell. The 400 plus foot homer was his third of the year and extended his home hitting streak to six. The elite prospect is now top five in nine Southern League categories including first in OBP (.500) and tied for first in HRs (three).

Reliever Ryan Hendrix also extended a streak, throwing 2.1 scoreless innings to give him 5.1 shutout innings this season.

