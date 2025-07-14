Lauren Holiday Impact Award Presented by Nationwide: Sam Hiatt
July 14, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Portland Thorns FC YouTube Video
Lauren Holiday Impact Award Nominee Spotlight: Sam Hiatt
Sam's work with Candlelighters is deeply personal-a heartfelt way to give back and honor the support her family received after her little brother's Lymphoma diagnosis in 2020.
#NWSLImpact | Presented by @nationwide
Check out the Portland Thorns FC Statistics
National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 14, 2025
- Portland Thorns Defender Mallie McKenzie Signs Contract Extension - Portland Thorns FC
- Plans Unveiled for Boston Legacy FC Performance Center - Boston Legacy FC
- Gotham FC Signs Boade, Duran as National Team Replacement Players - NJ/NY Gotham FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Portland Thorns FC Stories
- Portland Thorns Defender Mallie McKenzie Signs Contract Extension
- Toyota Joins Forces with the Portland Thorns as a "Community Game Changer" Fueling the Future of Women's Sports
- First Tech Federal Credit Union Sponsors New Portland Thorns Statistician Role
- Portland Thorns FC Announce Midseason Roster Update
- Portland Thorns FC Defender Marie Müller Signs Contract Extension