Lauren Holiday Impact Award Presented by Nationwide: Sam Hiatt

July 14, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Lauren Holiday Impact Award Nominee Spotlight: Sam Hiatt

Sam's work with Candlelighters is deeply personal-a heartfelt way to give back and honor the support her family received after her little brother's Lymphoma diagnosis in 2020.

