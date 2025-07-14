Lauren Holiday Impact Award Presented by Nationwide: Sam Hiatt

July 14, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Portland Thorns FC YouTube Video







Lauren Holiday Impact Award Nominee Spotlight: Sam Hiatt

Sam's work with Candlelighters is deeply personal-a heartfelt way to give back and honor the support her family received after her little brother's Lymphoma diagnosis in 2020.

#NWSLImpact | Presented by @nationwide







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.