Late Rally Not Enough for Hot Rods in 5-4 Loss on Thursday

Rome, Georgia- The Bowling Green Hot Rods (28-18) mounted a late rally but came up short in a 5-4 loss to the Rome Braves (27-20) on Thursday night at AdventHealth Stadium in Rome, Georgia. The two teams continue their series on Friday with a 6:00 PM CT first pitch.

Braves starter Andrew Hoffman was given a three-run lead in the first and shut out the Hot Rods until the fourth. BG plated their first run of the game after Diego Infante led off the frame with a double down the line in right and, with two outs, Logan Driscoll singled to right scoring Infante to make it a 4-1 game.

Bowling Green got within a run in the eighth thanks to a two-out rally against Braves reliever Malcolm Van Buren. Osleivis Basabe and Infante each walked and Basabe scored when Alexander Ovalles singled to right. The ball got beyond Braves right fielder Willie Carter, allowing Infante to score, bringing BG within a run, 4-3.

Rome extended their advantage with a homer in the eighth to make it a 5-3 game, but the Hot Rods rallied one more time. With one out, Johan Lopez singled on a ground ball to first and went to second on an errant throw to the bag. With two outs, Dru Baker singled to center, plating Lopez to cut the deficit to 5-4. Ronny Simon grounded out to second, closing out the game with the Hot Rods falling a run short.

Patrick Wicklander (0-2) allowed four runs on eight hits with two walks and three strikeouts in 3.1 innings, taking the loss. Audry Lugo threw 2.2 innings out of the bullpen, issuing one walk with two strikeouts. Sean Mullen allowed one run on a hit with a walk and two strikeouts in his 2.0 innings.

Notes: Simon had his 10th multi-hit game of the season... It was his seventh two-hit game... Seven different players had a hit in Thursday's game... Infante scored two of the Hot Rods four runs... Lopez and Berglund made their Hot Rods debut on Thursday... BG struck out 16 times... That ties the season-high set on April 8 against Asheville... BG is 9-8 in one-run games... They're 4-5 against Rome this season... BG is 33-18 all-time against Rome... The Hot Rods and Braves continue their series on Friday with a 6:00 PM CT first pitch... Bowling Green will send LH Mason Montgomery (1-2, 1.89) to the mound against Rome RH Royber Salinas (1-2, 6.27)... Fans can listen to the game on Talk 104.1 FM and 930 AM WKCT beginning with the Hot Rods Warm-up Show at 5:45 PM CT... Fans can also listen via the MiLB First Pitch app on Android and IOS, or go to the Hot Rods website at www.bghotrods.com.

