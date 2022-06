HVR Game Notes - June 3, 2022

Hudson Valley Renegades (21-26) vs. Aberdeen IronBirds (33-13)

RHP Blas Castaño (0-4, 3.41 ERA) vs. RHP Jean Pinto (1-2, 6.21 ERA)

| Game 48 | Road Game 24 | Leidos Field | Aberdeen, Md. | June 3, 2022 | First Pitch 7:05 p.m. |

CRABCAKES AND BASEBALL: The Hudson Valley Renegades make their lone trip to Maryland this week, as they take on the Aberdeen IronBirds at Leidos Field. After Aberdeen took five of six from Hudson Valley at The Dutch in the first series between the teams this year, the Renegades look to enact revenge against the North Division-leading IronBirds. Following this series, the Renegades only play one more series with Aberdeen, from August 9-14 at Dutchess Stadium.

SO, ABOUT LAST NIGHT: The Renegades led 1-0 for a majority of the game, but the IronBirds scored twice in the bottom of the eighth to steal a 2-1 win. Hudson Valley got its run on a throwing error in the top of the third that allowed Aaron Palensky to score from second base. Beck Way was in control throughout his 5.0 innings, scattering four hits and one walk while striking out seven.

MIND THE CLOCK: Thursday's contest with Aberdeen was the fastest nine-inning game fo the season for Hudson Valley, lasting just 2:08. It was the sixth game of the season (in Game 47) that was completed in under 2:15. It was also their third in their last four games. In 2021, the Renegades played no nine-inning games lasting under 2:15, two in 2019, one in 2018 and three in 2017.

THAT'S ALL THEY GOT WAS ONE HIT?: In allowing just one hit to the IronBirds on Wednesday, the Renegades threw their third one-hitter of the year in their 46th game. The staff also threw combined one-hitters on April 23 against the Brooklyn Cyclones and May 8 (G1) at Jersey Shore. The Renegades have thrown nine one-hitters in the Portal Era (2005-Pres.), with six of them coming in the past two seasons (3 in 2021, 3 so far in 2022). The Renegades one-hit the BlueClaws twice last season, once at Dutchess Stadium, and once in Lakewood.

GOODBYE MAY. JUNE...HELLO: Tuesday marked the final game in the month of May, a welcome sight for Hudson Valley. In the month, they went gone 8-17 (.320) and have allowed 5.22 runs per nine innings. Additionally, they hit just .219/.332/.359 and scored only 3.92 runs per game. The Gades' .320 winning percentage in May was the team's worst month since they went 9-19 (.321) in July 2006.

SEIGLER STARTING HOT: Since being promoted from Single-A Tampa, catcher Anthony Seigler has been red-hot at the plate, reaching base safely in all nine games he has played in and hitting a torrid .355/.500/.484. The Yankees 2018 first round pick played in 41 games with Hudson Valley in 2021, batting .219/.324/.391 with four home runs in an injury-plagued season. Seigler has played in 34 combined games this season between Tampa and Hudson Valley, after seeing action in a combined 71 games in 2019 and 2021 due to injuries.

TOP PICKS: Hudson Valley's roster is one of the most unique in High-A in that it features four of the last five 1st round picks of the New York Yankees. 2018 top pick Anthony Seigler is joined by 2019 Competitive Balance A pick T.J. Sikkema, 2020 top pick Austin Wells, and 2021 first-rounder Trey Sweeney on the roster. Only 2019 first-rounder Anthony Volpe is not with the Renegades this season, though Wells in currently on the 7-day injured list.

NO-FUN DIFFERENTIAL: Entering play on Friday, the Renegades sit at five games under .500 with a 21-26 (.446) record, despite a +6 run differential (24-23 pythag record). One reason for this has been Hudson Valley's struggles in one- and two-run games this season. The Gades are 4-8 (.333) in one-run games, and 6-9 (.400) in two-run games. Typically, teams will sport a .500 record in these close games, indicating the the Renegades have had a measure of bad luck in close contests.

START ME UP: In the last 13 games, Renegades starting pitchers have turned in some great individual performances, and as a unit have been performed at a high level. In those games, HV starters are 5-4 with a 2.85 ERA (20 ER/63.0 IP), with 48 hits allowed, 19 walks (2.71 BB/9) and 63 strikeouts (9.00 K/9). The run has lowered the collective starting pitcher's ERA from 4.61 to 4.04, and the starters win total has more than tripled.

GADES RUNNING WILD: Hudson Valley has been on a base stealing tear lately, including swiping six bases in Tuesday's series opener with Aberdeen. The Gades are an unreal 26-for-31 stealing bases in their last nine games, and four of the five times runners were thrown out were on pickoff-caught stealings. The Renegades have stolen 102 bases this season, the third-most of any team in MiLB. It aso already ranks as the 13th-highest total in team history, despite only having 47 games played. Cooper Bowman leads the team with 20 steals, which ranks tied for second in the South Atlantic League behind Johan Rojas of Jersey Shore (22) and tied for 15th among all Minor League players. His 20 steals are the most for a Renegade in the Yankees affiliation, and the most since Garrett Hiott stole 20 for the Gades in 2019.

RE-WRITING THE RECORD BOOK: Utility man James Nelson stole second base on Tuesday against Aberdeen, running his season total to 15. Nelson now has 30 career stolen bases with the Renegades, which time him with Maiko Loyola and Michael Ross for 2nd all-time in franchise history. He needs only three more to tie the all-time franchise record, held by Jake Fraley with 33.

HE GETS ON BASE: After going 0-for-3 with a walk on Thursday, Everson Pereira is riding a 14-game on-base streak. Overall this season, Pereira has reached base safely in 37 out of 41 games played, leading to his excellent .370 on-base percentage. Pereira is the only Renegade with two 10+ game on-base streaks this year (he also has a 12-game streak), and he joins Cooper Bowman (11) and Eric Wagaman (13) as the only HV players with a streak of that length. Pereira is batting .320/.444/.460 during his current streak, which began on May 14 against Aberdeen.

