Hot Rods Game Notes

June 3, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Rome, and the Hickory Crawdads are separated by a half-game in the standings (BG is in first) with 19 games left in the first half of the season.

Comeback falls short... The Hot Rods struggled early last night against Hoffmann and the Braves. BG trailed early, 4-0, before bringing a run home in the fourth. BG came within a run in the eighth, bringing home a pair of runners to make it a 4-3 game. The Braves extended the lead to two with a homer in the bottom of the frame and while the Hot Rods scored a run and mounted a rally in the ninth, they ended up with their second loss of the week in a 5-4 nail-biter.

Yesterday's Notes... Simon had his 10th multi-hit game of the season... It was his seventh two-hit game... Seven different players had a hit in Thursday's game... Infante scored two of the Hot Rods four runs... Lopez and Berglund made their Hot Rods debut on Thursday... BG struck out 16 times... That ties the season-high set on April 8 against Asheville... BG is 9-8 in one-run games... They're 4-5 against Rome this season... BG is 33-18 all-time against Rome...

A Couple of Call-Ups... Alexander Ovalles was the latest Hot Rods player to earn a call-up after beginning the season in Bowling Green. Ovalles got the call to Triple-A Durham after posting a .312 batting average with three homers and twenty RBI in the first two months of the year. Ronny Simon was moved to Double-A Montgomery on Wednesday, joining fellow Opening-Day-Hot Rods John Doxakis, Sean Hunley, José Lopez, Sean Mullen, and Zack Trageton. Garrett Hiott also called played a game in Triple-A Durham earlier in the season.

A Storm is Brewing... The Hot Rods took the last two games at home against the Brooklyn Cyclones to clinch their fourth series victory of the season, and second at home. Home runs decided the series, with two on Sunday's win as well as a walk-off homer and grand slam from Tanner Murray making the difference on Saturday night. Manzardo smacked four long balls, including two in the first game of the series, and Beau Brundage homered twice against the Cyclones as well. It was the second straight series where the Hot Rods launched 11 home runs.

Award-Winning Community Spirit... On Sunday, April 24, the Volunteers in Action executive committee recognized the Bowling Green Hot Rods as their 2022 Truist Spirit of Community Award winner. Since their inception in 2009, the Hot Rods have been very active in the South-Central Kentucky and Bowling Green community, partnering with numerous charitable organizations and initiatives. Recently, the Hot Rods helped clean up from the tornados that devasted Bowling Green and the surrounding cities, aiding with the clean-up of the tornado damage around Bowling Green and spearheading a charity auction that donated items from across the county to raise funds to help the community recover.

Big changes at the ballpark... The Hot Rods have made many upgrades to Bowling Green Ballpark with the help of the city of Bowling Green and the Tampa Bay Rays. Additional room in the home and visiting clubhouses have been made with upgrades to spaces like the kitchen areas and more meeting space for staff. A women's locker room has been created and what was once a hitting tunnel has been expanded to a training facility. A new grounds shop was erected while fans will notice a brighter playing surface thanks to new LED lights that are digitally controlled. The Happy Hiller Corner in left field also got a facelift, with new bar tops added for a unique experience at the ballpark.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from June 3, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.