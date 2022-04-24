Late Rally Falls Short in Series Finale

Corpus Christi, TX - A late comeback fell just short for the Arkansas Travelers in an 8-6 loss to the Corpus Christi Hooks on Sunday afternoon. Arkansas trailed by eight after six innings but scored twice in the seventh to show some life. They plated four more runs in the ninth inning and had the tying run to the plate with one out but were unable to finish the rally. Connor Jones was the hard luck losing pitcher, giving up two runs over four innings. Hooks starter Misael Tamarez pitched five shutout innings for the win.

Moments That Mattered

* Arkansas failed to capitalize on a bases loaded one out situation in the opening inning. A strikeout and a ground out kept the Travs off the board.

* Jake Scheiner came up with two on as the tying run in the ninth inning. His fly ball to centerfield scored a runner from third to cut it to a two run game. But Connor Hoover, representing the tying run, struck out looking to end the contest.

Notable Travs Performances

* CF Cade Marlowe: 2-5, RBI

* RHP Travis Kuhn: 2 IP, H, 3 K

News and Notes

* The clubs split the six game series at three apiece.

* Arkansas executed a double steal of second and home involving Tanner Kirwer and Matt Scheffler in the seventh inning.

Up Next

After a day off Monday, the Travs return home on Tuesday to host the Wichita Wind Surge. Right-hander George Kirby (1-0, 1.23) makes the start against righty Chris Vallimont (0-1, 10.29). First pitch for the School Day game is at 11:05 a.m. The game will also be broadcast on 93.3 The Fish, the First Pitch App and milb.tv.

